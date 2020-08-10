Temasek drops $3 bln bid for Singapore's Keppel Corp

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Singapore's Temasek Holdings has decided to drop its $3 billion conditional offer for conglomerate Keppel Corp after invoking a material adverse change (MAC) clause.

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's Temasek Holdings [RIC:RIC:TEM.UL] has decided to drop its $3 billion conditional offer for conglomerate Keppel Corp KPLM.SI after invoking a material adverse change (MAC) clause.

After Keppel fell to a large second-quarter loss that breached a threshold in Temasek's offer to buy control of the company, Temasek had said it would make a decision by Aug. 31. L4N2F301B

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, editing by Louise Heavens)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters