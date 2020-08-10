Temasek drops $3 bln bid for Singapore's Keppel Corp

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore's Temasek Holdings [RIC:RIC:TEM.UL] has decided to drop its $3 billion conditional offer for conglomerate Keppel Corp KPLM.SI after invoking a material adverse change (MAC) clause.

After Keppel fell to a large second-quarter loss that breached a threshold in Temasek's offer to buy control of the company, Temasek had said it would make a decision by Aug. 31. L4N2F301B

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, editing by Louise Heavens)

