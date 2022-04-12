Temasek-backed Zilingo suspends CEO amid accounting probe - Bloomberg News

April 12 (Reuters) - Temasek-backed fashion startup Zilingo has suspended its Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an attempt to raise new funds raised questions about the company's accounting, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The Singapore-based startup's investors began questioning the finances of the company as part of the due diligence process, as Zilingo had been looking to raise between $150 million and $200 million with the help of Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, the report said.

The fund raise, if successful, would boost Zilingo's valuation to more than $1 billion, the report added.

The high-profile startup was founded by Bose and Dhruv Kapoor. It was backed by Sequoia Capital, with Temasek joining in February 2019, when it raised $226 million. (https://reut.rs/3E2lqW1)

Temasek and Zilingo did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

