Temasek-backed Flywire valued at $3.4 bln in U.S. debut

May 26 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings-backed payments firm Flywire Corp FLYW.O was valued at $3.39 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.

The company's shares opened at $34 each, up from the initial public offering price of $24 apiece.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

