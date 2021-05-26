US Markets
Temasek-backed Flywire valued at $3.4 bln in U.S. debut

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

May 26 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings-backed payments firm Flywire Corp FLYW.O was valued at $3.39 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.

The company's shares opened at $34 each, up from the initial public offering price of $24 apiece.

