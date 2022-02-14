Temasek adds stakes in Robinhood, other consumer-focused companies

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings added new positions in a number of consumer-focused companies during the quarter that ended Dec. 31, including ride-hailing and food delivery company Grab Holdings Ltd GRAB., brokerage firm Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O and fashion company Rent the Runway Inc RENT.O, according to securities filings released Monday.

The fund, which had a value of $278.81 billion as of March, also added a position in restaurant payment company Toast Inc TOST.N and sports betting company Draft Kings Inc DKNG.O.

At the same time, the fund sold all its shares in Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N, Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O and Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N.

The fund is working with its portfolio companies to help them become more green as it focuses more on sustainability, the firm's chief sustainability officer said at the Reuters Next conference in December. L1N2SN0R9

