Temasek acquires 41% stake in India's Manipal Health

MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Temasek said on Monday that it is acquiring an additional 41% stake in India's Manipal Health Enterprises, taking its total stake to 59% in one of India's largest hospital chains.

Private equity firm TPG will fully exit Manipal Health, but reinvest via its new fund- TPG Asia VIII.

