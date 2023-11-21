News & Insights

Tema ETFs hops on weight-loss drug frenzy with its new cardiovascular fund

November 21, 2023 — 01:01 pm EST

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Tema ETFs has launched a new exchange traded fund (ETF) that tracks popular drugmakers like Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO and Eli Lilly LLY.N, aiming to tap into growing demand for their weight-loss and diabetes drugs.

The Tema Cardiovascular & Metabolic ETF HRTS.O invests in companies tackling diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases, according to the New York-headquartered platform's website.

Shares in Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, which are among the fund's top holdings, have rallied 63% and 50%, respectively, so far this year after their treatments like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro proved effective in treating diabetes and weight loss and may also help cut the risk of stroke or heart attack.

The advances of the class of weight-loss and diabetes therapies known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, are only the tip of the iceberg, said David K. Song, investment partner and head of life sciences at Tema ETFs.

"With tools like gene editing, genetic medicines, we have commercial validation of weight loss therapies and an overall renaissance in the field of cardiovascular innovation," he added.

"We see significant long term opportunities in this area of life sciences over the next several years."

As the global obesity crisis gathers pace, Morgan Stanley Research expects the market for obesity drugs to surge to $77 billion in 2030 from $2.4 billion in 2022, according to a note earlier this year.

Other ETFs like the VanEck Pharmaceutical ETFPPH.O, which has Novo Nordisk among its biggest holdings and total assets of $383.81 million, has seen net inflows of nearly $26 million from August, according to Lipper data.

The Tema fund has a net expense ratio of 0.75%.

Weightloss drugmakers rally in 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/47ojzZo

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

