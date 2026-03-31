TEM vs. DOCS: Which Medical Info Systems Stock Is the Better Pick Now?

Tempus AI TEM and Doximity DOCS are two well-established players in the Medical Information Systems industry, each with distinct niche. Tempus is focused on advancing precision medicine through artificial intelligence. The company aggregates and structures multimodal data from clinical care and laboratory testing and provides AI-enabled solutions to physicians, researchers, payers and biopharmaceutical companies.

Doximity is a medical network in the United States, reaching over 80% of U.S. physicians and 60% of advanced practice providers. The company’s GPT and AI-powered tools are seeing strong adoption, with usage growing more than fivefold year over year and gaining traction among prescribers and health system partners. DOCS offers an attractive blend of profitability, scale, and digital defensibility, albeit with selective execution risks tied to client mix and macro visibility.

With the global healthcare information systems market projected to surge to nearly $1,773.33 billion by 2034, per Precedence Research, investors are closely tracking opportunities in this space to enhance their portfolio. Here’s a closer look at how the two companies currently stack up.

Price Performance Comparison

Over the past year, Tempus and Doximity’s shares have declined 10.2% and 58.1%, respectively.

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The Case for TEM

Tempus’ Diagnostics arm is one of the key growth engines. Sales in the segment are generated through profiling assays that support therapy selection and disease monitoring. Within this, Oncology portfolio includes DNA-based xT, liquid biopsy xF, and RNA-based xR testing, alongside other molecular pathology offerings. In Hereditary, revenues include inherited cancer risk testing and broader rare disease panels through Ambry Genetics, acquired in February 2025. In 2025, Diagnostics revenues surged 111.5% year over year, driven by 26% growth in Oncology volumes and 29% rise in Hereditary volumes.

Another growth engine is the Data and Applications arm, which commercializes de-identified datasets, clinical trial services and analytics for life sciences partners. In 2025, the segment experienced 30.9% year-over-year sales growth, with Insights growth of 38%.

Beyond diagnostics and data licensing, Tempus is also focused on monetizing clinical applications and healthcare software designed for healthcare providers. The company is developing several digital tools, including TIME, an AI-powered clinical trial solution that accelerates patient matching and enrollment in oncology, and Next, an AI-enabled care pathway intelligence platform.

Tempus is building other AI-driven decision support solutions that provide actionable insights to clinicians. These applications not only create new revenue opportunities but also expand the company’s presence within hospital systems. This initiative generates additional clinical data that further strengthens its data and AI ecosystem.

The Case for DOCS

Doximity delivered solid growth in fiscal third-quarter 2026, with revenues increasing 10% year over year and exceeding the high end of guidance. Performance was further supported by user and engagement gains, as the platform surpassed 3 million registered members and recorded peak activity across its newsfeed, workflow tools and telehealth services. Workflow adoption remained particularly strong, reaching 720,000 active prescribers and marking the largest sequential increase to date.

A key emerging growth driver is the rapid adoption of AI products, with over 300,000 prescribers actively using these tools and demonstrating high engagement, including frequent interaction with DocsGPT multiple times per week. While AI is not yet been monetized, it is significantly enhancing engagement and positioning the company for future revenue opportunities.

The company has further strengthened its AI offerings with features such as summarizing and querying long medical documents, enhancing workflow efficiency for physicians. Adoption has also expanded to the institutional level, with more than 100 major health systems purchasing access to its AI suite.

EPS Projections for TEM & DOCS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tempus’ 2026 loss per share indicates 44.3% year-over-year improvement to 34 cents. The loss per share estimate has increased in the past 60 days.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Doximity’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share indicates 8.5% year-over-year growth to $1.54. The estimate has been revised downward in the past 60 days.

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TEM vs. DOCS: Valuation

Tempus currently trades at a forward, one-year, price-to-sales (P/S) of 4.50X, lower than its median. Doximity’s 6.35X P/S sits below its median. Also, Tempus trades cheaper than Doximity.

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End Note

Tempus, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), demonstrates strong underlying momentum, led by its Diagnostics and Data and Applications arms. Together, these strengths position Tempus as a compelling player at the intersection of diagnostics, data and AI-enabled healthcare innovation.

Despite this impressive growth trajectory, the sustainability of such elevated expansion rates remains uncertain. Continued investment in AI platforms and clinical applications may pressure margins in the near term, while the reliance on data monetization introduces execution risks that could limit near-term upside. Hence, it seems wise for current shareholders to consider exiting their position.

Doximity, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), continues to deliver solid top-line growth while deepening user engagement across its platform. The rapid uptake of its AI offerings is enhancing physician engagement and expanding its value proposition. With continued product innovation and growing institutional adoption, the company appears well positioned to unlock incremental revenue streams and strengthen its competitive position in digital healthcare. Given its attractive valuation and EPS projection, existing investors may want to retain their stock position for long-term gains.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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