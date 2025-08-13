TEM Once Again Raises Its 2025 Sales Guidance: What's Driving the Move?

Recently, Tempus AI TEM updated its sales guidance for 2025. It did so for the second time within six months, backed by a strong second-quarter performance. Full-year revenues are now expected to be approximately $1.26 billion (earlier $1.25 billion), indicating nearly 82% annual growth.

The company reported second-quarter revenues of $314.6 million, up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. In the quarter, the Genomics business contributed $193.8 million to revenues, reflecting 115.3% growth year over year. This growth was driven by accelerating volume growth (up 26% year over year) in oncology.

The gross profit totaled $195 million, up a huge 158.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. The adjusted gross margin expanded 1649 bps to 62% despite a 32.2% rise in the cost of revenues. Additionally, Tempus AI experienced another quarter of sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA, which went from a negative $16 million last quarter to a negative $5.6 million this quarter. This improvement made the company expect a positive adjusted EBITDA of $5 million in 2025.

Tempus AI extended Tempus Next care pathway intelligence platform into breast cancer, furthering AI-driven decision support across oncology. Also, it introduced Tempus xM for treatment and response monitoring (TRM), a liquid biopsy assay designed to monitor immunotherapy response in patients with advanced solid tumors, providing clinicians with actionable, real-time insights. These recent developments also encouraged the company to raise its 2025 revenue guidance.

Robust Q2 Performance by TEM’s Competitors

Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS delivered a record 1.3 million test results to patients, accelerated revenue growth to 16% and generated an all-time high adjusted EBITDA of $138 million. Operationally, Screening revenues climbed 18% to $628 million on robust Cologuard adoption, and Precision Oncology revenues rose 9% on international uptake of Oncotype DX. Reflecting this momentum, management raised its 2025 revenue guidance to $3.13-$3.17 billion (from $3.07-$3.12 billion) and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $455-$475 million (from $425-$455 million).

Guardant Health GH delivered a strong second-quarter performance, with revenues up 31% year over year to $232.2 million, driven by robust performance across the oncology, screening and biopharma and data businesses. Oncology volumes increased 30% year over year to 64,000 tests, with the majority of growth driven by Guardant360 Liquid. The company saw gross profit of $153.8 million, up 44% year over year. Based on the performance, GH raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $915-$925 million from $880-$890 million, implying growth of 24-25% year over year.

TEM Stock Outperforms Industry & Benchmark

In the past year, Tempus AI shares have surged 42.6%, outperforming the industry’s 23.4% growth and the S&P 500 composite’s 18.3% improvement.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 7.32X compared with the industry average of 5.57X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's projected loss per share has improved 2.9% for 2025 and 12% for 2026.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.