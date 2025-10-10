TEM Expands Partnership With Northwestern Medicine Amid AI Boom

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM has expanded its longstanding collaboration with Northwestern Medicine, making it the first health system to integrate David, Tempus’ generative artificial intelligence (AI) clinical co-pilot, directly into its electronic health record (EHR) platform.

According to multiple sources, AI and data analytics are reshaping healthcare by advancing precision medicine, improving diagnostics, and optimizing operations, thus shifting the focus from reactive to proactive, personalized care.

As reported by MarketsandMarkets, the global AI in healthcare market, valued at $14.92 billion in 2024, is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 38.6% through 2030, reaching $110.61 billion. Rising chronic disease prevalence and an aging population continue to drive demand for AI-enabled solutions that enable early detection of complex conditions. Seizing this growth opportunity, Tempus has expanded its collaboration with Northwestern Medicine, leveraging data and artificial intelligence to transform and advance patient care.

Tempus’ generative AI assistant, David, empowers Northwestern Medicine’s clinicians with immediate access to actionable insights. The system automates patient summaries, supports note-taking during visits, and simplifies post-appointment documentation and treatment planning. By allowing queries related to patient data across the EHR using natural language and custom AI agent development, this collaboration enhances workflow efficiency, reduces administrative burdens, and ultimately aims to improve patient outcomes across the care continuum.

AI Advancements by TEM’s Peers

AI is central to GE HealthCare’s GEHC digital strategy, which focuses on its precision care framework that includes smart devices, targeted therapies, a disease-specific focus, and digital solutions. GE HealthCare has topped an FDA list of AI-enabled medical devices with 80 listed 510(k) clearances or authorizations to date in the United States. In late 2024, GE HealthCare integrated a third-party AI-enabled application orchestration feature into True PACS and Centricity PACS. In collaboration with Blackford, the new AI-enabled offerings assist radiologists with their workload, potentially leading to quicker diagnoses and treatments for patients.

Butterfly Network BFLY has made notable advancements in integrating AI across its handheld ultrasound ecosystem, reinforcing its position as an innovator in point-of-care imaging. The company recently launched an AI-powered gestational age tool in Malawi and Uganda. The new tool empowers lower-skilled healthcare workers to quickly and accurately calculate gestational age, without needing image interpretation or training.

At the same time, Butterfly joined the international research study CAD LUS4TB to evaluate the impact of AI-assisted point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) on tuberculosis triage in under-resourced settings. Butterfly is part of the CAD LUS4TB consortium alongside 10 research institutions in Africa and Europe. The consortium is trialing a new AI algorithm, using Butterfly’s software development platform.

TEM Stock Outperforms Industry & Benchmark

In the past year, Tempus AI shares have rallied 105.5%, outperforming the industry’s 34.8% growth and the S&P 500 composite’s 18.8% improvement.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 11.52X compared with the industry average of 5.88X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate for 2025 has remained unchanged.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.