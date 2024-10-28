News & Insights

Telus upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank

October 28, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

Scotiabank upgraded Telus (TU) to Outperform from Sector Perform with a C$24 price target With the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission setting interim rates for wholesale fiber internet access, it is “time to look ahead not backward,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes BCE and Telus “have dodged a big bullet here,” saying the CRTC “saw fit to continue to provide network builders with the needed returns to continue to deploy capital.”

