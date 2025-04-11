Markets

TELUS Unveils GameRx, Wellness-focused Gaming Website - Quick Facts

April 11, 2025 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - TELUS released GameRx, an online resource designed to leverage the power of interactive games to support wellbeing. The company said the wellness-focused gaming website aims to break down the stigma surrounding gaming, offering Canadians evidence-based recommendations for video games that can address various concerns such as stress, mobility, focus, memory and loneliness. GameRx is now available in English, with French language support coming by the end of the month.

TELUS said, on the website, users can explore the connection between gaming and stress, mobility challenges, focus or memory and loneliness, and are presented with insights into the types of games that can help with wellness goals in these areas.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

TU

