TELUS Unveils GameRx, Wellness-focused Gaming Website - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TELUS released GameRx, an online resource designed to leverage the power of interactive games to support wellbeing. The company said the wellness-focused gaming website aims to break down the stigma surrounding gaming, offering Canadians evidence-based recommendations for video games that can address various concerns such as stress, mobility, focus, memory and loneliness. GameRx is now available in English, with French language support coming by the end of the month.

TELUS said, on the website, users can explore the connection between gaming and stress, mobility challenges, focus or memory and loneliness, and are presented with insights into the types of games that can help with wellness goals in these areas.

