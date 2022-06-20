TELUS (TU) Unveils 3500MHz 5G Spectrum to Boost 5G Network

TELUS Corporation TU has launched a 3500MHz spectrum on its 5G wireless network to provide faster Internet connectivity to customers in various parts of Canada. The company has invested C$220 billion toward network infrastructure and operations in Canada since 2000.

The areas covered under this new spectrum are Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Victoria. Customers under the 3500MHz spectrum with 5G compatible devices can leverage the unlimited 5G+ plan to boost their network connectivity for speedy upload/download.

TELUS plans to tap the growing demand for 5G and wireless networks as more people work from home. The new spectrum will provide its customers with ultra-fast speed and low -latency connectivity so they can do their job easily.

The 3500MHz spectrum will assist in the further development of 5G capabilities, including multi-access edge computing and Internet of Things technology, and major advancements in health, agriculture, energy, transportation and industry.

Customers living in rural regions will have Internet speed up to 100 Mbps through TELUS’ 5G wireless network, per company estimates.

Earlier, TELUS announced an investment of C$17.5 billion in British Columbia and C$11 billion in Quebec to boost network infrastructure, operations and spectrum and generate employment opportunities.

TELUS also made an investment of C$10 million in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, private investment of C$14 million in the Estrie region of Canada and an investment of C$9 million in the Mékinac and Les Chenaux RCM region. The company has committed to an overall investment of C$70 billion across Canada by 2026.

TELUS is a leading telecom service provider based in Vancouver, Canada. It provides wireless, wireline and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers.

TU recently reported healthy first-quarter 2022 results. It recorded adjusted earnings per share of C$0.30 (24 cents) in first-quarter 2022 compared with C$0.27 per share in the prioryear,

The stock has declined 1.9% compared with the industry’s decrease of 2.9% in the past year.

