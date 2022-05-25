TELUS (TU) to Invest C$11 Billion in Quebec, To Boost Jobs

TELUS Corporation TU is investing C$11 billion over the next four years to provide high-speed Internet across Quebec. Telus' 5G network will be available to Quebec residents, providing an ultrafast and dependable wireless connection.

TELUS will invest in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum in Quebec.

TELUS also committed to invest C$17.5 billion in British Columbia to boost network infrastructure, operations and spectrum and generate 5,500 employment opportunities.The company has committed to an overall investment of C$70 billion across Canada by 2026.

In addition, the Quebec government committed C$50 million from its most recent budget to wireless connectivity. Telus is working to link all establishments to high-speed Internet by September 2022 as part of a collaborative commitment with the governments of Quebec and Canada.

Nearly 350,000 homes and businesses will have access to faster and more dependable Internet technology by the end of the year, with equal upload and download speeds and nearly infinite bandwidth, allowing everyone to simultaneously work, stream, game and make video chats.

This year, Telus will launch its 5G network, including multi-access edge computing capabilities to expand IoT and industry solutions, and enable critical advancements for organizations and sectors, including health, agriculture, energy, transportation and manufacturing.

From now till 2026, TELUS and its extensive partner ecosystem will create 7,000 jobs in Quebec, emphasizing construction, engineering, emerging technologies and other supporting businesses.

In the regions of Chaudière-Appalaches, Estrie, Lower St. Lawrence, Mauricie, and North Shore, Telus will link thousands of homes and businesses to PureFibre and high-speed Internet.

Also, in remote villages such as Ekuanitshit, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, Port-Menier, Saint-Adelphe, Saint-Damase, and Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier, Telus will continue to expand its wireless coverage and establish additional wireless sites.

Telus' network and critical investments will help the economy digitize and transition to a more sustainable future by reducing energy use at home, reducing food waste, and using intelligent transportation systems to cut emissions.

Telus is optimizing energy consumption at home and reducing food waste through its Telus Agriculture solutions.

The company’s creative approach to using technology in healthcare benefited more than 22 million Canadians. It also introduced LivingWell Companion, which is a 24/7 personal medical alert service to provide access to emergency support through the push of a button or an optional fall-detection feature.

TELUS has paid $51 billion in total taxes to the federal, provincial and local governments across Canada since 2000, including corporate income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, the employer component of payroll taxes, various regulatory fees, and spectrum payments. This includes more than $2.2 billion in taxes alone in 2021.

TELUS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



