TELUS (TU) to Deploy Submarine Optic Fiber Cable in North Shore

TELUS Corporation TU plans to invest C$15 million for deploying a submarine fiber optic cable between Sept-Iles and the Gaspe Peninsula, in collaboration with the Government of Canada. Since 2013, TELUS has invested C$300 million to expand its PureFibre network in the Quebec City region and the eastern part of Quebec.



The project is aimed at enhancing the reliability and security of telecommunication services for North Shore families, enterprises and public institutions. If there’s a fiber cut on the main transmission network, then the submarine cable will ensure continuity of Internet, TV as well as wireline and wireless phone services to the communities located between Baie-Comeau and Blanc-Sablon.



The COVID-19 pandemic has made people realize, more than ever, the importance of having access to the digital world. By 2021, TELUS aims to provide direct fiber access to 93% of Greater Quebec City and Eastern Quebec residents. The additional fiber optic cable will ensure the readiness of public institutions, enable local businesses to expand their digital presence and connect people with their loved ones.



TELUS and the Government of Canada plan to complete the deployment of the submarine cable by 2023. Upon completion, it will be connected to TELUS’ telecommunications network, which serves 14 isolated communities in the Lower North Shore. These communities were first connected to high-speed Internet and mobile phone service in November 2019.



TELUS is expanding its high-speed wireless and PureFibre networks in Quebec to reach additional 25,000 homes in 45 remote, low-density communities in the administrative regions of Chaudiere-Appalaches, Gaspesie, Lower St. Lawrence and North Shore. The company is actively working to bridge the digital divide in remote communities.



Nationwide, TELUS has invested almost C$200 billion in infrastructure, spectrum licenses and operations to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its networks. It is committed to investing an additional C$40 billion over the next three years to boost innovation and development in the digital sector.



TELUS has launched 5G networks in Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and the Greater Toronto Area. It plans to expand to additional 26 markets across Canada in 2020. The company has acquired a 100% stake in Mobile Klinik to grow its wireless business. It is likely to benefit from increased penetration of wireline fiber-optic networks and cost-efficiency initiatives.



The company anticipates balanced growth in its wireless and wireline businesses driven by investments in high-speed broadband technology. It aims to boost subscriber base in its key growth segments, including wireless, high-speed Internet and TELUS TV. Increasing demand for reliable access and fast-data services is expected to support customer additions.



Other prominent players in the broader industry include BCE BCE, Telephone and Data Systems TDS and Deutsche Telekom DTEGY.

