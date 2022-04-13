TELUS (TU) Rolls Out New Mobile Health Clinic in Calgary

TELUS Corporation TU, in collaboration with The Alex Community Health Centre, launched a mobile health clinic to provide vulnerable residents and communities of Calgary with access to high-quality healthcare.

The Alex Mobile Care Clinic will have a nurse practitioner and a peer support liaison. The two members will be equipped to provide the residents with addiction management and treatment services as well as primary healthcare services like routine testing, contraception, women’s health services and mental health care and counseling, among others.

The latest mobile clinic is an extension of The Alex’s existing Rapid Access Addictions Medicine (RAAM) Clinic and Mobile Addictions Outreach Initiative (MAOI) services, added TELUS.

The Alex Mobile Care Clinic is powered by the company’s TELUS Health software tool. Across Canada, TELUS mobile health clinics operate in 22 communities and are powered by TELUS Health electronic medical record (EMR) technology and TELUS LTE Wi-Fi services to boost patient care,added the company.

This initiative is part of the company’s TELUS Health for Good program, launched in 2014. Since its launch, the program has enabled more than 100,000 patient visits and provided more than 30,000 COVID-19 assessments, tests and vaccinations across Canada. The company increased its commitment to $12 million through 2025, helping it set up more mobile clinic, highlighted the company.

TELUS Corporation is a leading Canadian telecom service provider based in Vancouver, Canada. The company is one of the largest telecom carriers in Canada. TELUS provides wireless, wireline and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers. The company operates as the incumbent local exchange carrier in British Columbia, Alberta and parts of Quebec.

The company achieved a strong foothold in the Canadian healthcare telecom market by acquiring Emergis, a business process outsourcer specializing in healthcare and financial services. This acquisition strengthened TELUS’ industry solutions for healthcare and financial services.

At present, TELUS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of TU have gained 29.2% compared with the industry’s increase of 13.4% in the past year.

