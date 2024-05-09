Telus (TU) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Telus (TU) reported revenue of $3.66 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Telus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscribers - Mobile Phone : 9,846 thousand versus 10,127.69 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9,846 thousand versus 10,127.69 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Net Additions - Mobile Phone : 45 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 43.69 thousand.

: 45 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 43.69 thousand. Net Additions - Security : 22 thousand compared to the 17.48 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 22 thousand compared to the 17.48 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Subscribers - Security : 1,078 thousand compared to the 1,073.48 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,078 thousand compared to the 1,073.48 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Subscribers - Connected Device : 3,215 thousand versus 3,221.56 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3,215 thousand versus 3,221.56 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Net Additions - Connected Device : 101 thousand compared to the 107.56 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 101 thousand compared to the 107.56 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Subscribers - Internet : 2,656 thousand compared to the 2,658.32 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,656 thousand compared to the 2,658.32 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Net Additions - Internet : 30 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 28.32 thousand.

: 30 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 28.32 thousand. Subscribers - TV : 1,316 thousand versus 1,403.86 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,316 thousand versus 1,403.86 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Net Additions - TV : 19 thousand compared to the 9.86 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 19 thousand compared to the 9.86 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Subscribers - Residential Voice : 1,057 thousand versus 1,057.51 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,057 thousand versus 1,057.51 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Net Additions - Residential Voice: -8 thousand compared to the -7.74 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Telus have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

TELUS Corporation (TU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

