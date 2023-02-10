TELUS (TU) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

TELUS Corporation TU reported adjusted earnings per share of C$0.23 per share (17 cents per share) in fourth-quarter 2022 compared with C$0.23 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents.

Quarterly total operating revenues increased 3.8% year over year to C$5,058 million ($3,725.8 million) owing to high service revenue in TELUS technology solutions and TELUS International. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $3,682.9 million.

The upside reflects higher demand for premium bundled offerings and strong customer retention efforts, resulting in total customer net additions of 301,000 in the reported quarter.

Quarterly Segmental Results

TELUS reports revenues in two segments — TELUS technology solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led customer experiences — TELUS International (DLCX).

In the fourth quarter, TTech revenues (arising from contracts with customers) rose 3.1% year over year to C$4,368 million, primarily driven by higher mobile network revenues and solid performance across fixed data, agriculture, customer and health services. Mobile network revenues rose 6.5% year over year to C$1,695 million due to increasing mobile phone and connected device subscriber growth.

Fixed voice services revenues declined 6.3% year over year to C$194 million. This reflects the ongoing decline in legacy voice revenues from technological substitution and price plan changes. This was partly offset by strong demand for bundled product offerings and migration from legacy to IP service offerings.

Health services revenues increased C$270 million to C$411 million, driven by the positive impact of business acquisitions and higher uptake of virtual care solutions.

The segment’s adjusted EBITDA of C$1,479 million increased 9.9% year over year, owing to an increase in direct contribution. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 33.9% compared with 35.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues from DLCX soared 12.9% year over year to C$855 million. Operating revenues (arising from contracts with customers) rose 8.8% to C$694 million, primarily driven by growth within the tech and games sectors.

The segment’s adjusted EBITDA of C$210 million increased 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.5% compared with 22.5% in the prior-year quarter.

TELUS PureFibre network covered more than 3 million premises at the end of fourth-quarter 2022, up from nearly 2.7 million premises in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.3% year over year to C$1,689 million, driven by higher mobile network and fixed data services revenues coupled with increased contributions from the LifeWorks and DLCX acquisition.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the fourth quarter, TELUS generated C$1,126 million of cash from operating activities compared with C$896 million in the year-ago quarter. The free cash flow for the same period increased C$280 million to C$323 million.

Capital expenditures (excluding spectrum licenses) declined 27.4% year over year to C$660 million due to a planned slowdown in fiber network investments and a decline in proprietary software licenses purchase.

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had C$974 million of net cash and temporary investments with C$22,496 million in long-term debt compared with C$1,440 million and C$20,927 million, respectively, as of Sep 30, 2022.

2023 Outlook

TELUS expects operating revenues growth of approximately 11-14%

TELUS expects adjusted EBITDA to grow in the range of 9.5-11%. The free cash flow is anticipated to be approximately $2 billion.

Capital expenditures (excluding spectrum licenses) are expected to be $2.6 billion.

TELUS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

