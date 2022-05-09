TELUS (TU) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

TELUS Corporation TU reported adjusted earnings per share of C$0.30 per share (24 cents per share) in first-quarter 2022 compared with C$0.27 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents.



Driven by subscriber growth and double-digit revenue growth across TELUS International, TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture segments, quarterly total operating revenues increased 6.4% year over year to C$4,282 million ($3,381 million). However, the top line missed the consensus estimate of $3,408 million.



The upside reflects higher demand for premium bundled offerings and strong customer retention efforts that resulted in total customer net additions of 148,000 in the reported quarter.

Quarterly Segmental Results

TELUS reports revenues in two segments — TELUS technology solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led customer experiences — TELUS International (DLCX).



In the first quarter, TTech revenues rose 4.2% year over year to C$3,642 million, primarily driven by higher mobile network revenues and solid performance across fixed data services. Mobile network revenues rose 4.9% year over year to C$1,577 million due to increasing mobile phone ARPU and subscriber growth.



Fixed voice services revenues declined 6.5% year over year to C$200 million. This reflects the ongoing decline in legacy voice revenues from technological substitution and price plan changes.



Health services revenues increased 13.8% to C$140 million, driven by the positive impact of business acquisitions, higher uptake of virtual care solutions and health benefits management sservices growth.



The segment’s adjusted EBITDA of C$1,435 million increased 5.1% year over year, led by an increase in direct contribution from mobile and fixed products and services. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 39.4% compared with 39.1% in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues from TELUS International (DLCX) soared 18.8% year over year to C$759 million. Operating revenues (arising from contracts with customers) rose 20.4% to C$644 million, primarily driven by business acquisitions within the tech and games sectors and organic growth in customers.



The segment’s adjusted EBITDA of C$173 million increased 25.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.7% compared with 21.6% in the prior-year quarter.



TELUS PureFibre network covered more than 2.8 million premises at the end of first-quarter 2022, up from nearly 2.5 million premises in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% year over year to C$1,608 million, driven by higher Internet and data service revenues, higher mobile revenues from an accretive subscriber base and increased contribution from the DLCX acquisition.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter, TELUS generated C$1,135 million of cash from operating activities compared with C$939 million in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow for the same period increased 29.3% to C$415 million.



Capital expenditures (excluding spectrum licenses) soared 21.6% year over year to C$833 million on the back of increased 5G investments, fast-tracked investments in broadband build, enhanced product development and digitization to increase system capacity and higher purchase of equipment to support subscriber growth.



As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had C$774 million of net cash and temporary investments with C$18,415 million in long-term debt compared with C$723 million and C$17,925 million, respectively as of Dec 31, 2022.

2022 Outlook

TELUS expects operating revenues and adjusted EBITDA to grow in the range of 8-10%. Free cash flow is anticipated to be between $1 billion and $1.2 billion. The company is confident in boosting its operating momentum through end-to-end design and build capabilities while delivering premium digital customer experiences.

