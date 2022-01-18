TELUS (TU) Launches Low-Cost Internet Plans for Senior Citizens

Communications technology company TELUS Corporation TU recently launched affordable Internet plans for low-income senior citizens across British Columbia and Alberta in Canada.

The new Internet for Good plans is aimed at helping seniors to connect with their family and friends as well as access healthcare and other critical resources to maintain overall well-being amid pandemic-induced on/off shelter in place guidelines, added the company.

Per TELUS, the new Internet for Good plans will aid an extra 415,000 low-income seniors to gain access to high-speed Internet. TELUS had launched the Internet for Good plan in 2016.

Under the program, seniors who receive the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) will get two high-speed Internet for Good plans with unlimited data. The first plan — Internet 25 — will provide users with high speed of up to 25 Mbps for a monthly tariff of C$9.95, while the second plan — Internet 50 — will offer Internet with speeds of up to 50 Mbps for C$19.95 per month.

TELUS noted that the company’s existing customers who switch to the new internet plan would have their bills lowered to the tariff of the selected plan.

TELUS is one of the prominent Canadian telecom service providers based in Burnaby, British Columbia. The company provides wireless, wireline and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers.

A few days back, the company expanded its 5G network to Lloydminster as part of its C$14.5 billion investment in Alberta through 2024. Since 2000, the company has invested nearly C$240 billion in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum across Canada, including more than C$51 billion in Alberta. Other locations where TELUS rolled out its 5G service are Salmo and Golden in British Columbia.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s total operating revenues soared 6.8% year over year to C$4,251 million ($3,376 million). The upside was driven by higher demand for premium bundled offerings that resulted in total customer net additions of 320,000, an all-time quarterly record for the company.

Higher Internet and third-wave data service margins along with an increased contribution from Digitally-led customer experiences – TELUS International segment and growth in mobile equipment margins also acted as major tailwinds .

