TELUS (TU) Launches First Phase of NG9-1-1 Service in Canada

TELUS TU recently rolled out the first phase of migration to the Next-Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) services in British Columbia and Alberta, making Canada the first country to begin the deployment of NG9-1-1 on a national level.



Traditionally, 911 systems are restricted to voice calls with only a limited capacity for text messaging in specific circumstances. NG9-1-1 will unlock the potential for enhanced information sharing with first responders by providing exact location information, videos and pictures, and by enabling connected vehicles to contact public safety services independently. This will improve communication and provide accessibility benefits to support users and first responders.NG9-1-1 will not only enable the seamless flow of information to first responders but will also support augmented functionality in the future.



Further, in an emergency situation, this next-generation technology will deliver essential voice services to callers seeking immediate support while also increasing capacity and safety for residents.

TELUS, in collaboration with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), will bring public safety to the forefront with the launch of this innovative, IP-based NG9-1-1 network. The successful completion of this migration will critically boost public safety by adding considerable capacity for large-scale emergencies.

TU & Samsung Roll Out Canada’s First MCPTX Services

In a separate development, TELUS recently partnered with Samsung Networks to deploy Canada’s first next-generation Mission Critical Push-to-X (MCPTX) services.



Powered by TELUS’ 4G and 5G networks, this new MCPTX solution will provide Canada’s first responders with the information they need to more accurately evaluate emergency situations aimed at boosting responsiveness and operational efficiency, and ultimately delivering enhanced public safety solutions. Moreover, this innovative technology will rev up multimedia communications with vital features such as video, geographic information system (GIS), geo-fencing and remote database access, to name a few.



Samsung has a proven track record of providing comprehensive solutions -- from network infrastructure to devices, in its quest to lead the next generation public safety domain. The company has successfully deployed MCPTX systems in the United States and Korea in partnership with major local telecommunication providers.



TELUS’ MCPTX service will be offered to commercial users on a priority basis. The service is currently in its trial phase with a small group of customers and commercial availability has been planned for later in 2022.



Samsung and TELUS’ MCPTX network will allow first responders to communicate on a real-time basis with each other and other public safety agencies, eventually saving more lives. Additionally, during a catastrophic event when cellphone usage skyrockets, the network’s enhanced quality of service can prioritize critical communications. This state-of-the-art technology will also help make connected ambulances save more lives, as paramedics can share critical information over a prioritized connection and preparation of emergency rooms can be optimized for patient arrival.

Bright Prospects for TU

TELUS is one of the prominent Canadian telecom service providers based in Burnaby, British Columbia. The company provides wireless, wireline and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers. The company is well-poised to benefit from solid operating momentum, positive cash flow and augmented fiber footprint, backed by strong customer additions. Its accelerated broadband expansion program is expected to extend its PureFibre and 5G coverage.



Recently, TELUS launched two new best-in-class Wi-Fi solutions for its PureFibre customers in Western Canada. The first new offering is Wi-Fi 6. This ultra-fast connection possesses enhanced capacity to deliver accelerated Internet and Wi-Fi speeds. The second launch is Wi-Fi Plus, Canada’s first all-in-one customized Wi-Fi service. The addition of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi Plus to the existing TELUS PureFibre plans will ensure that customers enjoy enhanced Wi-Fi speeds along with whole-home coverage, thus fostering an unparalleled home Wi-Fi experience.



Shares of TU have gained 24.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 6.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

At present, TELUS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space include Progress Software PRGS, Badger Meter BMI and Iridium Communications IRDM. While Progress Software and Badger Meter sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Iridium carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Progress Software has a projected earnings growth rate of 3.62% for fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Progress Software’s fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 6 cents in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate of PRGS is pegged at 2%.



Progress Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 26.8%. Shares of PRGS have gained 1.3% in the past year.



Badger Meter has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.77% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 19 cents in the past 60 days.



Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and met estimates once, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of BMI have dropped 2.8% in the past year.



Iridium has a projected earnings growth rate of 271.43% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iridium’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny in the past 90 days.



Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and met estimates twice, the average surprise being 39.4%. Shares of IRDM have gained 3.4% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.