TELUS (TU) Invests to Upgrade Network Infrastructure in Canada

TELUS Corporation TU committed an investment of C$10 million in the Chaudière-Appalaches region to upgrade its network infrastructure. The company will launch its PureNetwok Fibre in 10 communities across Bellechasse, Beauce-Sartigan, Lotbinière, Montmagny and Nouvelle-Beauce RCMs (Regional County Municipality).

The initiative aims to close the digital gap by encouraging innovation in local businesses, promoting tourism, attracting young employees, and speeding up the development of virtual health and education services.

Broadband connectivity is a requirement for jobs, entertainment, education and enhanced healthcare. Per TELUS, this allows countries to expand, accelerate their environmental change, and advertise their attractions more dynamically.

The current investment will be combined with $13 million investment made in 2021 and 2022 by the Canada and Quebec governments as part of the Operation High-Speed program.

TELUS has invested C$11 billion in Quebec and C$17.5 billion in British Columbia to generate jobs, and boost network infrastructure, operations and spectrum. This falls under the company’s mission to invest C$70 billion across Canada by 2026. The current investment in Chaudière-Appalaches and the various communities is part of the current mission.

TELUS will also provide its PureFibre network to the rural and local families in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Nearly 4,500 homes and businesses in Berthier-sur-Mer, Leclercville, Saint-Côme-Linière, Saint-Isidore and Saint-Joseph-des-Érables, etc., will have access to faster and more dependable Internet technology, with equal upload and download speeds and nearly infinite bandwidth. This enables customers to simultaneously work, stream and make video chats.

TELUS plans to connect about 25,000 homes and businesses to the PureFibre network by September 2022 in the Eastern Quebec, Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Mauricie and Estrie regions.

TELUS recently reported healthy first-quarter 2022 results. It recorded adjusted earnings per share of C$0.30 (24 cents) in first-quarter 2022 compared with C$0.27 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 23 cents.

Subscriber growth and double-digit revenue growth across the TELUS International, TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture segments boosted the company’s top-line performance. Quarterly total operating revenues increased 6.4% year over year to C$4,282 million ($3,381 million).

Shares of TU have gained 9.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 4.5% in the past year.

