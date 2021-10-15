TELUS (TU) Boosts 5G Presence in Canada's British Columbia

TELUS Corp. TU recently expanded its 5G network to Bulkley-Nechako and Houston as part of its C$13 billion investment in infrastructure and operations in British Columbia through 2024.



Since 2000, TELUS has invested almost C$240 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across Canada, with more than C$47 billion in British Columbia.



The communications technology company continues to support the citizens of the province with digital solutions as they navigate the pandemic.



With this service expansion, residents and businesses have access to TELUS’ superfast 5G network, which will contribute to their social and economic prosperity.



TELUS is expanding its 5G network to 529 new communities across the country. It intends to make 5G accessible to more than 70% of Canada’s population by the end of 2021.



5G offers much more capabilities than 4G networks, including increased capacity, ultra-low latency, and edge computing. It is estimated that 5G will create 250,000 jobs and contribute C$150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years.



TELUS continues to benefit from strong customer additions, thanks to the adoption of its superior connected experiences, innovative product set, and premium bundled offerings. The accelerated broadband expansion program is likely to further extend its PureFibre and 5G coverage.



The company is also committed to building a better future for the next generation through investments in innovative technologies and sustainable business practices. It has issued a Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework that aligns its financing strategy with its goal of achieving net carbon neutrality across its operations by 2030.



Other prominent players in the industry include BCE Inc. BCE, Deutsche Telekom DTEGY, and Telefonica TEF.

