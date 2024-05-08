TELUS (TU) Acquires Vumetric to Address Rising Cyber Threats

TELUS Corporation TU acquired Vumetric Cybersecurity, which is a leading cybersecurity provider of advanced penetration testing to detect vulnerabilities in companies across Canada and North America.

TELUS will be integrating Vumetric's specialized digital platform to expand its security services, such as Advisory Services and Cyber Defence. Vumetric's platform is compatible with major cloud platforms and offers a modern and user-focused approach to cybersecurity testing. This service streamlines penetration testing and enables businesses to strengthen their security proactively and efficiently.

Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global cyber security market size is projected to grow from $172.32 billion in 2023 to $424.97 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.8%. The industry is likely to benefit from the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, blockchain and cloud, added the report.

TELUS Corporation Price and Consensus

TELUS Corporation price-consensus-chart | TELUS Corporation Quote

TELUS is a leading Canadian telecom service provider of wireless, wireline, and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers. The company is focused on the execution of its strategies along with amplifying efforts on cost efficiency for margin-accretive customer growth and investments to support its expansion strategy.

TELUS and its global unit, TELUS International, have acquired Playment and Lionbridge AI to expand their capabilities in data annotation and training data for AI algorithms. TELUS has also acquired LifeWorks to strengthen its presence in the digital health services market and Competence Call Center to broaden its portfolio of customer experience, digital transformation, and other services.

In January 2023, TELUS announced that it had completed the acquisition of WillowTree for $1.225 billion. The company has now been rebranded as WillowTree, a TELUS International Company. The acquisition will also allow TELUS to accelerate its digital transformation and support product development, particularly in the health, agriculture and consumer goods sectors.

At present, TELUS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 16.4% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 8.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, Pinterest PINS and Arista Networks ANET. Badger Meter sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Pinterest and Arista Networks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2024 EPS has increased 9.9% in the past 60 days to $3.89. BMI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.6%.

Badger Meter’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.7%. BMI shares have risen 35.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PINS’s 2024 EPS has increased 6.7% in the past 60 days to $1.43. PINS’ long-term earnings growth rate is 23.4%.

Pinterest’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 38.7%. Shares of PINS have gained 13% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s 2024 EPS has increased 0.9% in the past 60 days to $7.53. ANET’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 13.3%. Shares of ANET have gained 62.7% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.