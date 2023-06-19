TELUS To Invest Nearly $30 Mln In Montreal To Boost 5G Networks

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp. (TU), a Canadian communication technology firm, said on Monday that it is investing nearly $30 million in 2023 to deploy and update its 5G networks in Montreal. In addition, the investment aims to connect the city's businesses to thousands of kilometres of optic fibre.

Nazim Benhadid, Senior Vice-President at TELUS, said: "…Lots of tourists choose Montreal for their summer vacation plans, and with our massive investments, we're joining the city's efforts to provide a first-class experience for visitors and maximize economic benefits for Montreal."

For 2023, the Quebec's biggest city is expected register an inflow of nearly 10 million visitors. The company plans to invest $81.2 billion in Canada by 2027, including $11.5 billion in the Quebec, for infrastructure, operations, spectrum licensing, and to improve the coverage, speed, and reliability of its networks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.