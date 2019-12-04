TELUS To Buy Privately-owned Competence Call Center For About C$1.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corporation (TU,T.TO), through TELUS International, said that it has agreed to acquire privately-owned Competence Call Center, a provider of higher-value-added business services with a focus on customer relationship management and content moderation, for approximately €915 million or approximately C$1.3 billion consisting of debt and equity.

Founded in 1998 in Austria, Competence Call Center is headquartered today in Berlin, Germany and provides its services across 11 European countries, with more than 8,500 employees.

The acquisition of Competence Call Center will be immediately revenue and EBITDA accretive to TELUS and TELUS International, as well as EBITDA margin accretive to TELUS International.

