Telus to buy Lifeworks in $2.2 bln deal

June 16 (Reuters) - LifeWorks Inc LWRK.TO said on Thursday it would be bought by Telus Corp T.TO in a C$2.9 billion ($2.24 billion) deal, as the companies look to tap the employer-focused healthcare market.

($1 = 1.2938 Canadian dollars)

