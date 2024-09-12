TELUS Teams Up With Mila to Advance Ethical AI Development in Canada

TELUS Corporation TU has joined forces with the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, Mila, to advance artificial intelligence (AI) technology for societal good. This partnership will allow both organizations to explore cutting-edge AI innovations and assess their potential effects on various industries, benefiting customers in Canada.



Building on the recent introduction of Mila's Indigenous Pathfinders in AI program, TELUS will be backing additional career development initiatives that foster leadership and drive innovation in AI. The partnership leverages the strengths of both organizations, combining their extensive research and industry expertise to maximize impact, added Mila.



TELUS emphasized that by partnering on projects that adhere to high standards of integrity and excellence, they are committed to ensuring that their AI advancements are both innovative and socially responsible.

TELUS Focused on Safe & Ethical AI Advancement

According to Grand View Research, the global AI market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching an estimated $1,811.75 billion by 2030. The company’s expansion into the rapidly growing AI sector will drive top-line growth by leveraging the increasing market opportunities.



Though the rapid AI proliferation offers business opportunities, there is a growing call for using this technology safely and ethically.



Ethical AI is crucial for companies as it addresses key issues such as data responsibility, privacy, fairness and transparency, which are fundamental to maintaining trust and integrity. As businesses increasingly rely on AI for automation and decision-making, poor design and biased datasets can lead to harmful consequences, including perpetuating bias, creating data errors and eroding customer trust. Ensuring ethical AI practices not only mitigates these risks but also aligns with consumer and employee expectations for responsible technology use.

TELUS recently announced that it has become the first company in the world to achieve international certification in Privacy by Design (ISO 31700-1) for its generative AI (GenAI) customer support tool. Powered by TELUS International’s enterprise-grade AI engine, Fuel iX, the GenAI tool offers its customers quick and intuitive responses to their inquiries, delivering a smooth digital experience that emphasizes user privacy and convenience.



The company also holds the Outstanding Organization prize from the Responsible AI Institute for its dedication to fostering trust and benefiting society. The first Canadian telecom company to endorse the government's voluntary code of conduct for generative AI, TELUS, released its first AI report, "The Power of Perspectives in Canada," earlier this year, which gathers views on AI from nearly 5,000 Canadians across diverse groups, including Indigenous peoples, racialized communities and the LGBTQ2S+ communities.

TU’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

TU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 1.6% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 0.4%.



