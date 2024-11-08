News & Insights

Telus Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Dividend Boost

November 08, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Telus (TSE:T) has released an update.

Telus Corporation reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with industry-leading customer growth, a 1.8% increase in operating revenues to $5.1 billion, and significant net income and earnings per share gains. The company’s robust performance was driven by growth in mobile and fixed services, a 7% increase in quarterly dividends, and strategic investments in health and agriculture sectors, highlighting its commitment to sustainable profitable growth and shareholder returns. Additionally, Telus Digital showed stable performance, leveraging AI solutions to enhance its market presence.

