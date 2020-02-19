TELUS Receives Industry Accolades for Network Performance

TELUS Corporation TU recently communicated that it has secured the award for best network in Canada for 4G, video, speeds and latency from Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics company specializing in quantifying mobile network experience. Also, the company is Canada’s Speedtest (owned by Ookla) award winner for fastest network speed and best mobile coverage for the third and fourth quarter of 2019.



Vancouver-based TELUS achieved a Speed Score of 71.67, with average speeds of 81.06 Mbps for download and 14.92 Mbps for upload. Since 2000, the company has invested more than C$181 billion in network infrastructure and spectrum to augment coverage, speed and reliability. It plans to invest an additional C$40 billion over the next three years in critical technology components to support the rollout of 5G networks.



The feats from Opensignal and Ookla designate TELUS’ network dominance within Canada and around the world. It underscores the company’s sustained capital investments in broadband wireless and fiber technologies. In 2019, TELUS secured the top spot in all five major wireless network reporting, including accolades from J.D. Power, PCMag and Tutela. On the wireline front, TELUS PureFibre earned the distinction of providing Canada’s premium Netflix streaming experience and being the country’s finest Wi-Fi provider.



Between 2013 and 2021, TELUS intends to invest more than C$300 million to expand its PureFibre network in the eastern part of Quebec, with C$72 million in support from the federal and provincial governments. Within the next two years, it aims to offer direct fiber access to 93% of Greater Quebec City and Eastern Quebec residents. The company plans to generate subscriber growth in its key growth segments, including wireless, high-speed Internet and TELUS TV. Increasing demand for reliable access and fast-data services are expected to support customer additions.



On Feb 4, 2020, TELUS and its global arm, TELUS International, announced the closing of the acquisition of Competence Call Center (CCC). TELUS International currently holds a 100% interest in CCC. The combined business has an expanded portfolio of customer experience, digital transformation, content moderation, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, risk management, and back-office support that will enable new go-to-market opportunities and drive growth.



The acquisition is expected to add significant scale to TELUS International, an important and differentiated growth driver for the company, and will support TELUS’ consolidated financial and operating results including revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow growth.



Driven by strong execution of operational strategies despite an intensely competitive environment, shares of TELUS have gained 14.4% against the industry’s decline of 29.6% in the past year.







TELUS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A few better-ranked stocks in the broader sector are PCTEL, Inc. PCTI, Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM. While PCTEL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Motorola and Qualcomm carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PCTEL topped earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 150.6%, on average.



Motorola topped earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 6.6%, on average.



Qualcomm surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the beat being 10%, on average.



Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double



Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.



See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.