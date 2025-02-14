TELUS' Q4 Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates, Rise Y/Y

TELUS Corporation TU reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of C$0.25 (18 cents) compared with C$0.24 in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20%.

Quarterly total operating revenues increased 3.5% year over year to C$5,381 million ($3,846 million) owing to higher service revenues and higher other income from real estate and copper monetization in the TELUS technology solutions (TTech) segment, offset by lower service revenues in the TELUS digital experience segment (TELUS Digital). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,643.7 million.

The company’s operating revenues (from contracts with customers) were C$5,331 million, up 3.4% year over year. TELUS reported 328,000 net customer additions in the fourth quarter, down 76,000. This includes strong mobile phone net additions of 70,000, 194,000 connected device additions and 64,000 total fixed net additions.

Quarterly Segmental Results

In the fourth quarter, TTech revenues and other income rose 4.9% year over year to C$4,677 million. TTech operating revenues (arising from contracts with customers) increased 4.1% year over year to $4,622 million.

This was driven by mobile equipment, fixed data revenue growth and strong growth in health, agriculture and consumer goods services. However, the growth is partly offset by lower prices in mobile, along with a decline in TV and fixed legacy voice services sales.

Mobile network revenues decreased 0.1% year over year to C$1,758 million due to a decline in mobile phone ARPU, partially offset by higher mobile phone subscriber count and strength in IoT connections.

Fixed voice services revenues declined 8% year over year to C$173 million as a result of the ongoing fall in legacy voice revenues due to technological substitution and price plan changes. The decrease was partly offset by the success of bundled product offerings and the company’s retention efforts.

Health services revenues increased 10% year over year to C$475 million, driven by business acquisitions in employee and family assistance programs along with organic growth, a boost in virtual pharmacy sales and rising demand for health benefits management and retirement solutions.

The segment’s adjusted EBITDA of C$1,711 million increased 7% year over year, owing to broad-based cost-reduction efforts, benefits from real estate and copper monetization and a rise in health services revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 110 basis points year over year to 38.2%.

TELUS Digital's operating revenues (arising from contracts with customers) fell 0.7% to C$709 million due to lower revenues from certain technology and eCommerce clients. This was partially offset by a favorable foreign currency impact.

TELUS Digital's operating revenues and other income inched down 0.2% to C$967 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA of C$143 million decreased 42.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

Adjusted EBITDA decreased a modest 0.6% year over year to C$1,838 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the fourth quarter, TELUS generated C$1,077 million of cash from operating activities compared with C$1,314 million in the year-ago quarter. The free cash flow decreased 10.3% to C$534 million.

Capital expenditures (excluding spectrum licenses) increased 3.4% year over year to C$551 million.

2025 Guidance

TELUS issued its financial targets for 2025, backed by long-term financial objectives, policies and guidelines. The company anticipates 2-4% growth in TTech operating revenues, which excludes other income. In 2024, TTech's operating revenues totaled $17,407 million.

TTech adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 3-5%, while free cash flow is projected to reach nearly $2.15 billion. Capital expenditures are estimated at $2.5 billion, excluding $100 million allocated for real estate development initiatives.

TU’s Zacks Rank

TELUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 17.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry’s decline of 16.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



