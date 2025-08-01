TELUS Q2 Adjusted EPS Misses Estimates, But Revenues Top: Boosts Dividend 7%

(RTTNews) - Telecom company TELUS Corp. (TU, T.TO) announced Friday that net income attributable to common shares for the second quarter plunged to C$7 million or C$0.00 per share from C$228 million or C$0.15 per share in the prior-year quarter,

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was C$0.22 per share, compared to C$0.25 per share in the year ago quarter.

Consolidated operating revenues and other income increased 2 percent to C$5.08 billion from C$4.97 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of C$0.24 per share on revenues of C$5.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company attributed the growth to higher service revenues in TTech and TELUS Health reportable segments, as well as higher external revenues in TELUS Digital reportable segment.

The Board of Directors has also declared a 7 percent higher quarterly dividend of C$0.4163 per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares, payable on October 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2025.

The company also announced a definitive agreement with La Caisse who will acquire a 49.9 per cent interest in newly formed wireless tower infrastructure operator Terrion for $1.26 billion, monetizing its world class portfolio of tower infrastructure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.