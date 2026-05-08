TELUS Q1 Earnings Fall; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp. (TU, T.TO), a Canadian telecommunications company, on Friday reported net income declined in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the shares declined 58 percent to C$136 million from C$321 million in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were C$0.09 versus C$0.21 last year.

Adjusted net income declined to C$356 million from C$388 million in the prior year.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were C$0.23 versus C$0.26 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA slid to C$1.84 billion from C$1.84 billion in the prior year.

Operating revenue and other income declined 1 percent to C$5.01 billion from C$5.06 billion in the previous year.

Further, the board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4184 per share, payable on July 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook for service revenue growth of 2% to 4% adjusted EBITDA growth of 2% to 4%.

In the pre-market trading, TELUS is 0.80% higher at $13 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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