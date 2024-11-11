Telus price target raised to C$26 from C$25 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Telus (TU) to C$26 from C$25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TU:
- TELUS Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Competitive Market
- Telus Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Dividend Boost
- Telus Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 08, 2024
- Telus sees FY24 capital expenditures $2.6B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.