Telus price target lowered to C$23.25 from C$24 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on Telus (TU) to C$23.25 from C$24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TU:
- Telus price target raised to C$25.50 from C$25 at Desjardins
- Telus price target raised to C$26 from C$25 at RBC Capital
- TELUS Reports Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Competitive Market
- Telus Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Dividend Boost
- Telus Reports Strong Q3 Earnings Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.