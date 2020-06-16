US Markets
Telus pressed to remove Huawei gear from 4G network in Canada's capital - Globe and Mail

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp is being pressed by authorities to remove Huawei gear from its 4G infrastructure in the national capital region, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Telus had reached an understanding with the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development earlier to not use Huawei's equipment in the region, the report said. The commitment was voluntary and was never formalized, it added. (https://tgam.ca/2Y3NgOe)

Telus and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Most of Canada's federal government offices are in the national capital region.

Earlier this month, Telus picked Nokia and Ericsson over Huawei as its 5G equipment supplier amid uncertainty over Huawei's fate in the country.

Canada, which is reviewing security implications of 5G networks, is yet to decide whether to allow Huawei to provide equipment for the country's telcos.

