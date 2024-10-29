TELUS & Photonic Collaborate to Boost Quantum Communications in Canada

TELUS Corporation TU has inked a partnership with quantum company Photonic to boost next-generation quantum communications in Canada. By providing Photonic with access to its fiber-optic network, TELUS supports the testing of innovative quantum technologies to improve the country’s digital infrastructure.



Quantum technology has transitioned from academic research to the commercial sector in recent years, poised to address complex computational challenges like materials development and eco-friendly catalysts. Thus, TELUS’ PureFibre technology offers industries such as finance, security and logistics a way to adapt to a future secured by quantum technology, highlighted the company.



Under this collaboration, Vancouver-based Photonic gains access to a dedicated 30-kilometre fiber network in British Columbia which is designed to test advanced quantum networking. This setup utilizes quantum encryption for ultra-secure and tamper-proof data transfer over long distances. With this cutting-edge infrastructure, Photonic can enhance its capabilities in quantum computing, quantum networking and quantum key distribution, which is essential for strengthening digital security and innovation.



Photonic also made significant progress by demonstrating entanglement distribution in a commercial environment, which is vital for expanding quantum networks as it enables particles to share quantum information over distances. Moreover, Photonic stands out as one of the first Canadian startups to gain access to a major telecom operator's network for the advancement of quantum communication.

TELUS Corporation Price and Consensus

TELUS Corporation price-consensus-chart | TELUS Corporation Quote

This initiative advances TELUS and Photonic’s goal of building a quantum Internet by connecting a dedicated fiber network to TELUS' national infrastructure for nationwide testing.

TELUS PureFibre Continues to Aid Canada’s Network Expansion

TELUS is striving to enhance Canada’s network infrastructure while solidifying its presence in the market. With a commitment to invest $73 billion nationwide by 2028, the company is taking significant steps to boost speed and reliability of its network.



In July 2024, TELUS launched its PureFibre services in the Township of Langley, the Kwantlen First Nation's McMillan Island 6 and Katzie First Nation's Katzie 2 communities. This expansion equips residents with the essential tools to participate in the digital economy.



The company continued its efforts in August 2024 by extending services to Doig River First Nation, located approximately 70 kilometers northeast of Fort St. John, and reaching hundreds of homes across 14 additional communities. These expansions of its PureFibre technology are likely to benefit its financial performance in the long run by augmenting its reach countrywide.



Vancouver, British Columbia-based TELUS is one of the leading telecom carriers in Canada (the largest in western Canada), with more than C$20 billion in annual revenues and 19 million customer connections. It provides wireless, wireline and Internet communications services for voice and data to businesses and consumers.

TU’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

TU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 4.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 12%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Cirrus Logic, Inc. CRUS, BlackBerry Limited BB and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. BB presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas CRUS & SSNC carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Double-digit year-over-year revenue growth across Cybersecurity and IoT businesses is boosting Blackberry’s performance. It delivered an earnings surprise of 131.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, BB pulled off an earnings surprise of 100%.



Cirrus Logic’s performance is driven by increasing shipments in the smartphone market. Steady momentum in the laptop market and standout next-generation flagship smartphone design cushion the top line. CRUS delivered an earnings surprise of 56.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



SS&C Technologies Holdings delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. It delivered an earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, SSNC pulled off an earnings surprise of 2.4%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

TELUS Corporation (TU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.