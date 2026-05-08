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TELUS Names Gopi Chande CFO As Doug French Set To Retire

May 08, 2026 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corporation (TU), a Canadian telecom company, Friday announced that it has promoted Gopi Chande, incumbent CFO of TELUS Digital and TELUS Health, to the role of Chief financial Officer of Telus Corp, effective July 1.

Chande succeeds Doug French who will retire from the company on June 30, after 30 years with the telecom operator.

Gopi Chande has spent more than 16 years with Telus. Prior to her appointment as CFO of TELUS Digital, she was TELUS' Treasurer.

In pre-market activity, TELUS shares were trading at $12.84, down 0.48% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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