TELUS Invests $13.5 Bln In Alberta Through 2029

(RTTNews) - TELUS is investing over $13.5 billion over the next five years to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations across Alberta.

The investment builds on an impressive track record, with TELUS having invested more than $63 billion in Alberta since 2000, and is part of a larger commitment to deploy a total of $70 billion by 2029 across Canada to boost productivity and support a robust national economy.

"For more than 125 years, TELUS has been headquartered in Western Canada, building a legacy of advancing Alberta's economic and social prosperity. Indeed, against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, TELUS stands as one of the few companies committing to bold, future-focused technology investments. We recognize that sustained, transformative capital deployment is not only critical for advancing digital inclusion, but also for unleashing Alberta's full economic potential in the years to come," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS.

"TELUS' investment of $13.5 billion in Alberta is a significant boost to our province's technological infrastructure and economic landscape," said Premier Danielle Smith. "This initiative will enhance connectivity in both urban and rural areas, support vital Jasper wildfire recovery efforts, and drive forward our commitment to innovation and growth."

