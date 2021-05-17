TELUS Investing $26 Bln Across Ontario, Quebec Through 2024; To Create 18K Jobs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TELUS Corp. (TU) announced Monday a total investment of $26 billion across Ontario and Quebec through 2024 to support residents, businesses and the economy with the network connectivity needed to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery. These investments are expected to create a total of 18,000 jobs primarily in construction, engineering and emerging technologies.

These investments will create important and tangible social outcomes for all by enabling work, learn, access healthcare, and socialize from home during these unprecedented times.

To complement the $53 billion TELUS has invested in Ontario since 2000, TELUS is now investing an additional $17 billion in infrastructure and operations across Ontario through 2024. This will help deploy 5G to 24 more communities this year. It will also see the hiring of 10,000 Ontarians primarily in construction, engineering and emerging technologies at TELUS.

To complement the $30 billion TELUS has invested in Quebec since 2000, TELUS is now investing an additional $9 billion in infrastructure and operations across Quebec through 2024. This will help deploy 5G to 157 more communities this year and expand the advanced TELUS PureFibre network across rural and remote Quebec. It will also see the hiring of 8,000 Quebecers primarily in construction, engineering and emerging technologies at TELUS.

These investments build upon TELUS' continued commitment to bring world-class connectivity to communities across the two provinces.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum across Canada.

