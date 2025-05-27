TELUS To Invest Over $70 Bln To Improve Network Infrastructure Across Canada

(RTTNews) - TELUS Tuesday announced that it is investing more than $70 billion over the next five years to expand and enhance its network infrastructure and operations across Canada.

TELUS has invested over $276 billion since 2000 to boost productivity and support a robust national economy.

"For more than 125 years, TELUS has been headquartered in Western Canada, building a legacy of advancing our country's economic and social prosperity. Indeed, against a backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, TELUS stands as one of the few companies committing to bold, future-focused technology investments. We recognize that sustained, transformative capital deployment is not only critical for advancing digital inclusion, but also for unleashing Canada's full economic potential in the years to come," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS.

The company said it will bring its TELUS PureFibre connectivity to homes and businesses across B.C., Alberta, Quebec and Ontario, driving job creation, accelerating innovation and fueling productivity.

