TELUS International (TSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased by 5.74% to 26.78

The average one-year price target for TELUS International (TSE:TIXT) has been revised to 26.78 / share. This is an increase of 5.74% from the prior estimate of 25.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.82% from the latest reported closing price of 19.86 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,203K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,214K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 11,144K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,715K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 7.39% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,397K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,825K shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 25.23% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,292K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,321K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,345K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,809K shares, representing a decrease of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 13.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.