TELUS International (TSE:TIXT) Price Target Decreased by 9.50% to 25.32

The average one-year price target for TELUS International (TSE:TIXT) has been revised to 25.32 / share. This is an decrease of 9.50% from the prior estimate of 27.98 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.29 to a high of 32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.99% from the latest reported closing price of 23.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,825K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares, representing an increase of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 5.03% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,321K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,273K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 30.05% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 2,501K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 19.54% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 2,303K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,198K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.