Telus International to buy private business service provider for $1 bln

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian firm Telus Corp T.TO said on Wednesday its unit will buy Germany-based business service provider Competence Call Center (CCC) for about 915 million euros ($1.01 billion), which consists of debt and equity.

The deal between Telus International and CCC is expected to close in the early part of the first quarter of 2020.

Telus Corp said it expects the unit's combined annualized revenue in 2019 to surpass C$1.75 billion ($1.32 billion) and sees earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increasing to about C$400 million.

The company also said the acquisition will boost Telus International's value which is poised for a potential initial public offering (IPO) targeted in the next 12-24 months.

Competence Call Center provides business services, focusing primarily on customer relationship management and content moderation.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

