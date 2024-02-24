TELUS International (TIXT) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 11.20

The average one-year price target for TELUS International (NYSE:TIXT) has been revised to 11.20 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 10.54 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.24 to a high of 14.02 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.12% from the latest reported closing price of 11.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in TELUS International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIXT is 0.03%, a decrease of 45.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.68% to 56,162K shares. The put/call ratio of TIXT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,942K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,252K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 47.08% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,498K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,609K shares, representing a decrease of 32.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 18.35% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,397K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,241K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,274K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 45.41% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,095K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company.

TELUS International Background Information



TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions that include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

