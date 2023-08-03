TELUS International (TIXT) Price Target Decreased by 21.62% to 14.67

The average one-year price target for TELUS International (NYSE:TIXT) has been revised to 14.67 / share. This is an decrease of 21.62% from the prior estimate of 18.72 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.66 to a high of 24.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.44% from the latest reported closing price of 9.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in TELUS International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIXT is 0.11%, a decrease of 30.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 65,662K shares. The put/call ratio of TIXT is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 13,203K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,214K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 11,144K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,715K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 7.39% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,397K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,825K shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 25.23% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,292K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,321K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,345K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,809K shares, representing a decrease of 13.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 13.97% over the last quarter.

TELUS International Background Information

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions that include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

