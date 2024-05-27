Telus International (TIXT) Announces Partnership With eGain

Telus International TIXT has joined forces with eGain Corporation to offer the eGain Knowledge Hub as an integrated solution within TIXT’s Contact Center as a Service offering as well as an independent customer self-serve option. This cutting-edge platform aims to provide reliable responses and personalized guidance.



eGain Knowledge Hub for TELUS International enables smooth coordination between the latest knowledge management components, including profiled content access, search methods and knowledge analytics, content management, generative and conversational AI, to deliver valuable input/answers



An important aspect of the eGain Knowledge Hub is eGain AssistGPT, which is a modern solution that leverages generative AI to provide agents with accurate and compliant responses during customer interactions.



Furthermore, the modular architecture of the eGain Knowledge Hub enables businesses to customize the platform according to their unique requirements. From enhancing agent efficiency to optimizing self-service options or both, the platform offers best-in-class flexibility and scalability to adapt to changing business needs.



In today's dynamic business landscape, where customer expectations are constantly evolving, having a robust knowledge management system like the eGain Knowledge Hub can highlight the difference between a mediocre customer experience and a truly exceptional one, added TIXT.



TIXT has been at the forefront of strategic collaborations and innovations since the beginning of 2024.



Recently, the company introduced Fine Tune Studio, which is a modern task-execution platform that designs high-quality fine-tuning datasets for large language models and generative AI (GenAI) models. It has also declared beta release of Fuel Xi, which is an enterprise-grade AI engine that aids companies in enhancing their generative AI pilots to production scale, accelerating the implementation of customized solutions and efficiently managing the technology.



TIXT has expanded its collaboration with Appian to better serve clients by developing a combined, AI-powered IT ecosystem that encompasses modern technologies such as robotic process automation, machine learning and AI.



In the last reported quarter, TIXT posted revenues of $657 million, down 4% year over year, due to lower volumes of sales in eCommerce, FinTech and Travel and Hospitality business segments, coupled with macroeconomic headwinds.



TIXT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 63.3% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 50.9%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



UI boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

