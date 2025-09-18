TELUS International Sets Shareholder Vote On $539 Mln Acquisition By TELUS Corporation

(RTTNews) - TELUS International Inc. (TIXT), Thursday announced that it has filed its management information circular ahead of a special shareholder meeting on October 27, 2025, to vote on its proposed acquisition by TELUS Corporation.

Under the arrangement, TELUS will acquire all remaining shares of TELUS Digital it does not already own for $4.50 per share, valuing the transaction at $539 million.

The price represents a 52 percent premium over TELUS Digital's unaffected closing price on June 11, 2025. Shareholders may elect cash, TELUS shares, or a mix of both, subject to limits.

Support agreements are already in place with TELUS Digital's largest minority shareholder EQT, as well as its directors and officers.

The deal is expected to close by the end of October.

TIXT is currently trading at $4.51, up $0.0050 or 0.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

