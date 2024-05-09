News & Insights

TELUS International Q1 Profit Down; Sets Dividend - Update

May 09, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3891 per share, which is payable on July 2, to shareholders of record as of June 10. This quarterly dividend reflects an increase of 7 percent from $0.3636 per share dividend declared last year.

Q1 Results:

TELUS International released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$140 million, or C$0.09 per share. This compares with C$224 million, or C$0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$390 million or C$0.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to C$4.932 billion from C$4.964 billion last year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): C$140 Mln. vs. C$224 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): C$0.09 vs. C$0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): C$4.932 Bln vs. C$4.964 Bln last year.

