TELUS International Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - TELUS International (TIXT) reported first quarter adjusted EPS of $0.23, up 229% from last year. Adjusted net income was 293% higher at $59 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $129 million, up 90% from a year ago.

First quarter net income was $3 million and EPS was $0.01, compared to $11 million and $0.05, prior year.

First quarter revenue was $505 million, up 57%, due to contributions from acquisitions, with organic growth of 20%. Team member count was 51,387 as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 11%.

For 2021, the company expects: adjusted EPS in a range of $0.90 to 0.95; and revenue of $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion.

