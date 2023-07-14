TELUS International Falls After Revising Down FY Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) shares are declining more than 28 percent on Friday morning trade after the company cut its full-year outlook. The current projection is below analysts' revenue estimates.

The communications technology company now targets revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.73 billion. The consolidated operating revenue growth is expected in a range of 9.5 to 11.5 percent, while the previous expectation was in a range of 11 to 14 percent. Wall Street analysts are looking for revenue of $3.87 billion.

Currently, shares are at $10.32, down 29.84 percent from the previous close of $14.71 on a volume of 650,246.

